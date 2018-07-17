ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Bill Walker has signed a bill to ban smoking in workplaces, including restaurants and bars.
Walker signed the bill on Tuesday in Anchorage, and it becomes law on Oct. 1.
The Legislature passed the bill in the waning hours of the session after it lingered in the House Rules Committee for months. Committee chairwoman Gabrielle LeDoux of Anchorage refused to move the bill to the floor until the day before the Legislature adjourned.
The measure bars smoking on buses and in cabs, and in places including office buildings, hotels, restaurants, bars and shops. It also restricts outdoor smoking in certain areas.
Most Read Business Stories
- Boeing, pursuing its 797 concept, woos a key Airbus customer and stirs industry debate
- MGM sues Vegas mass-shooting victims in hopes of limiting liability
- Airbus CEO Enders says challenge to Boeing will grow even stronger
- Farnborough Air Show: GE still unconvinced about demand for 797
- Bitter legal fight roils Harley Marine Services, a big player on Seattle waterfront
The bill allows communities to opt out of the proposed law via local elections.