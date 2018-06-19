Alabama's largest electrical utility is quitting a business group that tries to influence policy and politics in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s largest electrical utility is quitting a business group that tries to influence policy and politics in Montgomery.

News outlets report that Alabama Power Co. is leaving the Business Council of Alabama in a disagreement over its leadership and other issues.

Tax documents filed by the business group show that most of its money comes from dues and assessments, so losing a large member like Alabama Power could affect its future operations.

The Business Council released a letter in response to Alabama Power’s move, saying the utility hasn’t been a member since April because of nonpayment of dues.

The letter also says the organization is working on a plan to have a new chief executive in place by Jan. 1. Bill Canary has been CEO of the nonprofit since 2003.