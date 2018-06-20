Candidates supported by billionaire investor Carl Icahn have won control of the board of directors of Oklahoma City-based SandRidge Energy, Inc.
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Candidates supported by billionaire investor Carl Icahn have won control of the board of directors of Oklahoma City-based SandRidge Energy, Inc.
The company said in a news release after Tuesday’s voting by shareholders that Icahn-supported candidates won four of the seven seats, two incumbent members won re-election, and one vote was too close to call.
Nominees for the seventh seat withdrew and the board agreed to add one seat, selecting one person supported by Icahn and one supported by the incumbent board, giving Icahn supporters five of the eight positions.
Icahn disclosed in November that he had acquired a 13.5 percent stake in SandRidge and was often at odds with the board.
Most Read Business Stories
- Boeing wins big freighter jet order as FedEx bets on continued air cargo recovery
- Microsoft employees call on company to cancel contract with ICE
- Starbucks lowers profit forecast, speeds closures of poorly performing stores
- High rents, minimum wages and economic alarm bells | Jon Talton
- Troublesome advanced engines for Boeing, Airbus jets have disrupted airlines and shaken travelers
He sought to replace the entire board while the board recommended re-electing five of its members and two candidates supported by Icahn.