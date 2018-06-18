AAA Michigan says average gas prices statewide have risen about two cents in the past week to about $3.03 per gallon
DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — AAA Michigan says average gas prices statewide have risen about two cents in the past week to about $3.03 per gallon.
The Dearborn-based auto club said early Monday that the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline is about 70 cents more than at the same point last year.
Michigan’s lowest average price was about $2.91 in the Marquette area. The highest was about $3.08 in the Ann Arbor area. AAA says it’s the seventh week in a row that the Ann Arbor area has had the highest average.
The Detroit-area’s average was about $3.03, up about 1 cent per gallon.
AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.
