BERLIN (AP) — Dozens of Ryanair passengers have been discharged from a hospital after being treated for nausea following an unscheduled landing in Germany.
The pilot of the flight from Dublin to Zadar, Croatia, decided to land at Frankfurt-Hahn airport late Friday after the cabin pressure dropped.
German police said 33 of the 189 passengers on board complained of headaches, ear pain and nausea, and were taken to a nearby hospital. All were able to leave again by Saturday morning.
A replacement flight was scheduled to take the passengers to Croatia on Saturday.
Most Read Business Stories
- Boeing and Airbus bring swagger and strategy to Farnborough air show
- Malthus' moment? Population is outstripping the planet's resources | Jon Talton
- Costco: Polish dog’s demise probably won’t be postponed by polemics
- Bitter legal fight roils Harley Marine Services, a big player on Seattle waterfront
- It’s not your imagination, airline restrooms are getting smaller