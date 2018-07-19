NEW YORK (AP) — Travelers at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York will soon experience a test of more advanced, three-dimensional imaging to screen carry-on bags.
The Transportation Security Administration and American Airlines said Thursday that a test of computed-tomography scanners will start later this month at JFK’s Terminal 8.
The machines let screeners manipulate 3-D images to get a better idea of what’s inside a bag.
TSA has been running similar tests in Phoenix and Boston since last year.
TSA uses 3-D imaging to scan checked bags, but until recently the scanners have been too large and heavy for use at security checkpoints. Instead, screeners use older X-ray technology to inspect carry-on bags.
TSA Administrator David Pekoske says 3-D scanning will improve security right away.