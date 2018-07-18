WOODSTOCK, Vt. (AP) — A 165-year-old Vermont newspaper will publish its weekly edition only one day late despite losing its office in a fire.
The fire destroyed the Vermont Standard’s office in Woodstock early Monday.
President and owner Phil Camp says the community has given the newspaper’s staff its support, offering food and office space. The staff is working out of the public library in Woodstock.
The staff says there was no question of whether it would publish this week’s issue.
Most Read Business Stories
- Boeing, pursuing its 797 concept, woos a key Airbus customer and stirs industry debate
- MGM sues Vegas mass-shooting victims in hopes of limiting liability
- Boeing working intensely to firm up plans for proposed '797'
- Seattle tops the nation in tower cranes for third straight year as construction reaches new peak
- Center City streetcar line would complete badly needed transit link | Jon Talton
The newspaper has not missed a weekly issue since its founding in 1853. Its offices have been ravaged by multiple fires and floods in its history, most recently in 2011 due to tropical storm Irene.