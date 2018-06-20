Hours of testimony, reams of documents and the concerns of ranchers and others are being weighed as New Mexico regulators consider clearing the way for a $2 billion power line project to funnel renewable energy to large markets in the Southwest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Hours of testimony, reams of documents and the concerns of ranchers and others are being weighed as New Mexico regulators consider clearing the way for a $2 billion power line project to funnel wind and solar energy from New Mexico and Arizona to the rest of the American Southwest.

A five-day hearing before the Public Regulation Commission wrapped up Tuesday, but it will likely be September before a final decision is made.

The SunZia project has been years in the making and not without controversy. Disputes rose over its proximity to a U.S. military installation and environmentalists raised concerns about effects on wildlife.

Federal land managers spent years reviewing the potential effects, and Arizona regulators signed off in 2015.

In New Mexico, SunZia is seeking permission for the location of the transmission lines and rights of way.