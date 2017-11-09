BusinessNation & World Applications for US unemployment benefits edge up to 239,000, 4-week average at 44-year low Originally published November 9, 2017 at 5:30 am Updated November 9, 2017 at 5:32 am Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — Applications for US unemployment benefits edge up to 239,000, 4-week average at 44-year low. The Associated Press Next StoryApplications for US unemployment benefits edge up by 10,000 Previous StoryMacy’s beats 3Q profit forecast, but sales miss estimates