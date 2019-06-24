Mayor Jenny Durkan is holding a news conference this afternoon to announce plans by Apple to expand in Seattle. The event, with Apple officials, is scheduled at 333 Dexter, a 12-story building nearing completion at Dexter Avenue and Thomas Street, one block west of the core Amazon campus in South Lake Union.

Developer Kilroy Realty is putting two 12-story buildings on the former site of KING 5, and is expected to include 635,000 square feet of office and retail space and 19,000 square feet of outdoor space. Its future occupancy has been the subject of speculation, with Amazon and Facebook mentioned as possible users.

The complex’s office space would accommodate more than 3,000 employees.

Last year, Apple announced plans to employ more than 1,000 Seattle workers by 2022. It has an office at Two Union Square that focuses exclusively on machine-learning technology.

Apple’s history in Seattle includes buying the Seattle startup Union Bay Networks, a cloud-networking company, in 2014. Two years later it nabbed another startup, Turi, that focused on machine learning.