Mayor Jenny Durkan is holding a press conference this afternoon to announce plans by Apple to expand in Seattle. The event, with Apple officials, is scheduled at 333 Dexter, a 12-story building nearing completion at Dexter Avenue and Thomas Street, one block west of the core Amazon campus in South Lake Union.

Developer Kilroy Realty is putting two 12-story buildings on the former site of the King 5 TV station. Its future occupancy has been the subject of much speculation, with Amazon and Facebook mentioned as possible users.

In 2018, Apple announced plans to employ more than 1,000 Seattle workers by 2022. It currently has an office at Two Union Square that focuses exclusively on machine learning technology.

Apple’s history in Seattle includes buying the Seattle startup Union Bay Networks, a cloud networking company, in 2014. Two years later it nabbed another startup, Turi, that focused on machine learning.