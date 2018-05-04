NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:

Fluor Corp., down $13.23 to $45.76

The company slashed its annual forecast because of problems with a gas-fired power project.

Shake Shack Inc., up $8.54 to $55.95

The burger chain had a better first quarter than analysts expected.

Pandora Media Inc., up $1.14 to $6.89

The music streaming service posted a smaller loss and more revenue than Wall Street had forecast.

Weight Watchers International Inc., up 13 cents to $69.83

The weight-loss program company raised its annual profit forecast after its first-quarter report.

Apple Inc., up $6.94 to $183.83

Warren Buffett said his company, Berkshire Hathaway, bought more stock in the tech giant.

Newell Brands Inc., up 96 cents to $27.65

The consumer products company agreed to sell its disposable cups and cutlery business.

CBS Corp., $4.43 to $53.17

Reuters reported that Shari Redstone, whose family controls CBS and Viacom, has dropped a demand that Viacom’s CEO be No. 2 in a combined company.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc., down $21.83 to $552.97

The precision instrument maker posted a smaller-than-expected profit.