SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Apple is expected to preview new capabilities for its Siri digital assistant and showcase other upcoming software features at an event Monday.

The company is holding its annual gathering for thousands of app developers and other programmers looking to create their own features for iPhones, iPads, Macs and other Apple products.

Analysts believe Apple will try to inject more artificial intelligence and other new powers into Siri to make it more competitive with Google’s digital assistant and Amazon’s Alexa. Apple just gave its HomePod smart speaker new features, including calendar reminders — something Google and Amazon devices have long offered.

Whatever Apple does, the software updates likely won’t be available for a few months.