Apple on Monday said it would increase its spending in the United States by 20%, or $80 billion, over the next five years and that it planned to build a new office in North Carolina and double its Seattle workforce to 2,000.

The company said it would invest more than $1 billion in North Carolina, with a new office in the Raleigh-Durham area and at least 3,000 new jobs there. Many of those jobs will be in high-tech fields such as machine learning and artificial intelligence.

The overall spending includes its operations at its headquarters, in Cupertino, California, and on data centers across the country, as well as the U.S. taxes it pays. But Apple also announced a number of new investments.

Apple said it was expanding in Seattle, San Diego, Boston, and Boulder, Colorado. The Seattle expansion includes adding at least 1,000 more workers over the next five years at its South Lake Union offices, which recently opened for the company’s 1,000 employees who currently work in the area, Apple said in a news release.

The company also announced a $100 million investment with a supplier named XPO Logistics to create an advanced distribution center in Clayton, Indiana, a small town outside Indianapolis.

Apple said it was on track to meet its 2018 goal of creating 20,000 new American jobs by 2023. On Monday, it set a new target of an additional 20,000 jobs in the United States over the next five years. Those jobs include some people hired directly by Apple but also positions at Apple suppliers and data centers. Apple said those jobs now included dozens of TV productions across 20 states for its Apple TV+ video-streaming service.

The company said its overall spending would reach $430 billion in the United States over the next five years.

Apple added that it is spending tens of billions of dollars on silicon engineering and 5G technology in Washington and eight other states.

In 2018, the company said it would spend $350 billion in the country over the following five years. That figure included a one-time $38 billion tax payment as it moved billions of dollars it was holding overseas under the new tax law signed by then President Donald Trump. Under the law, Apple saved an estimated $43 billion, more than any other company.

The Seattle Times business staff contributed to this report.