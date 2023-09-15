Apple Inc.’s new iPhone 15 Pro Max quickly saw initial delivery times slip into October as the new flagship device went on sale for pre-orders on Friday, suggesting strong demand for the most-expensive model.

Four iPhone 15 models became available for pre-order on Friday in several countries. The Pro Max, which starts at $1,199, saw its first deliveries slip from Sept. 22 to as late as Oct. 16 just minutes after pre-orders began at 5 a.m. in California. Delays affected all colors of the model — blue, natural, black and white — and most storage capacities.

The delayed timelines are impacting home deliveries, while many of Apple’s about 270 retail stores in the U.S. still have Day 1 availability for in-store pickup. China is seeing shipment delays of four to five weeks already for the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The Pro Max starting price is $100 more than last year and the clamoring for pre-orders suggests Apple’s pricing strategy isn’t losing it customers.

The standard iPhone 15 Pro with a smaller screen is seeing more limited delays, affecting the natural titanium model in some storage capacities. The lower-end iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models aren’t immediately showing delays on Apple’s website.

When pre-order availability began, many users reported that they were unable to place orders for several minutes and that Apple’s mobile store app crashed at launch or during the order process. That may also suggest strong initial demand.

The iPhone 15 Pro line is a significant update from last year’s models, adding a titanium casing, improved zoom for the camera and a faster processor built on 3-nanometer architecture.

