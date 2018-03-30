The newest operating system version for Apple iPhones and iPads includes expanded battery settings that allow users to check their phones’ battery health and turn off Apple’s default slowdown setting.

The days of Apple slowing down iPhones to prevent battery shutdowns are coming to an end.

Apple has released the newest operating system version for its iPhones and iPads, which includes expanded battery settings that allow users to check their phones’ battery health and turn off Apple’s default slowdown setting.

The new settings are offered for phones between iPhone 6 and iPhone 7. IPhones 8 and X will not have the settings, Apple said.

Apple was roundly criticized in December after admitting that it slowed down aging batteries to prevent iPhones from unexpectedly shutting down. Apple apologized repeatedly for setting the slowdown as the default. It said it notified users in advance and that the slowdown of older iPhones was not a ploy to pressure users into upgrading to a newer model, known as planned obsolescence.

In addition, Apple has been offering $29 out-of-warranty battery replacements for iPhones as old as iPhone 6 from January until the end of the year. Normally selling for $79, the battery replacements are creating long wait times at Apple stores, and some analysts believed that may be affecting iPhone sales.

Since its admission of the battery slowdown, Apple has received scrutiny from governments around the world, including the United StatesMore than 40 lawsuitswere filed against Apple because of the slowdown.