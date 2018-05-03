ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state’s highest court has upheld the conviction of a former Goldman Sachs programmer who was tried twice for stealing confidential computer code used to run high-frequency trading.

In a unanimous decision Thursday, the Court of Appeals affirmed a lower court’s decision to reinstate Sergey Aleynikov’s (SUR’-gay uh-LAY’-nih-kawfs) May 2015 jury conviction on charges of illegally using secret material.

The now-48-year-old Russian-born programmer was first arrested in 2009 on federal charges and found guilty three years later. He spent a year in prison before an appellate court overturned that conviction.

Aleynikov’s lawyers have maintained he violated Goldman confidentiality rules, not the law. One of his lawyers, Kevin Marino, said Thursday that he’ll file a motion to have the conviction set aside.

Aleynikov faces up to four years in prison.