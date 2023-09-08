A federal appeals court ruled Friday that the Biden administration most likely overstepped the First Amendment by urging the major social media platforms to remove misleading or false content about the COVID-19 pandemic, partly upholding a lower court’s preliminary injunction in a victory for conservatives.

The ruling, by a three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans, was another twist in a First Amendment case that has challenged the government’s ability to combat false and misleading narratives about the pandemic, voting rights and other issues that spread on social media.

The judges wrote that the White House and the Office of the Surgeon General had “coerced the platforms to make their moderation decisions by way of intimidating messages and threats of adverse consequences” and “significantly encouraged the platforms’ decisions by commandeering their decision-making processes.”

The appellate court also found that the FBI had used coercion in its interactions with the companies, which took down 50% of the material online that the bureau’s agents flagged as troublesome.

“Given the record before us, we cannot say that the FBI’s messages were plainly threatening in tone or manner,” the judges wrote. Nevertheless, “we do find the FBI’s requests came with the backing of clear authority over the platforms.”

The court limited the scope of a preliminary injunction, which prohibited officials from numerous agencies from having practically any contact with the social media companies. Instead, the court narrowed the impact to the White House, the Surgeon General’s Office, the FBI, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The White House defended its interactions with social media companies and said the Department of Justice was reviewing the ruling and would consider options for responding.

“This administration has promoted responsible actions to protect public health, safety and security when confronted by challenges like a deadly pandemic and foreign attacks on our elections,” the White House said in a statement. “Our consistent view remains that social media platforms have a critical responsibility to take account of the effects their platforms are having on the American people but make independent choices about the information they present.”

Jenin Younes, a lawyer with the New Civil Liberties Alliance, an organization representing individual plaintiffs in the case, called the decision Friday “a major and unprecedented victory.”

“This might be the most significant First Amendment case in the internet age and is a crucial outcome for flourishing of free speech in an era when social media has become the modern public square,” she said.

The attorneys general of Missouri and Louisiana, both Republicans, argued in a lawsuit filed last year that government agencies and officials — including some working in the administration of President Donald Trump — had abused their authority by coercing companies like Facebook, Twitter (now called X) and YouTube to silence critics.

Judge Terry Doughty of U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana agreed, ordering a preliminary injunction against the government. In a ruling issued July 4, he said the accusations in the lawsuit arguably involved “the most massive attack against free speech in United States’ history.”

On the question of First Amendment protections, the three-judge panel of the appellate court, which last month temporarily froze Doughty’s injunction, largely agreed.

The debate over how far companies can go to limit content online — known as moderation — has become increasingly vehement and polarizing. On one side, government officials have argued that they have a duty to protect public health and national security from false or misleading information. Republicans and others, however, have accused the social media giants of colluding with government officials in violation of First Amendment protections of free speech.

Government officials have long argued that they do not have the authority to order posts or entire accounts removed from the platforms, which private companies control. They have worked with the tech giants, however, to take action against illegal or harmful material, especially in cases involving child sexual abuse, human trafficking and other criminal activity.

That has also included regular meetings to share information on the Islamic State and other terrorist groups. Many of the cases cited in the legal challenge involved the COVID pandemic, when government officials feared that misinformation and disinformation about vaccines and other treatments hampered efforts to control the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed more than 1.1 million Americans.