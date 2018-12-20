WASHINGTON (AP) — A Richmond, Virginia, appeals court has agreed to take up a case accusing Donald Trump of profiting off the presidency in violation of the U.S. Constitution.

The order issued Thursday by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit also presses pause on the ongoing district court case in Maryland, which is in the legal discovery phase.

The stay on proceedings comes before the deadline for Trump to respond to 37 subpoenas, including requests for business tax returns and other documents.

Justice Department lawyers argue that providing such documents would interfere with the president’s duties.

The lawsuit brought by the attorneys general of Maryland and the District of Columbia alleges Trump is violating the Constitution’s emoluments clause by accepting foreign and domestic government spending at his Washington, D.C., hotel.