COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina is joining a federal lawsuit opposing the Trump administration’s plans to conduct offshore drilling tests.

Attorney General Alan Wilson tells The Associated Press he’s filed a motion to join a lawsuit already filed by 16 South Carolina cities and towns.

Wilson and South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, both Republicans, have been working on the state’s response to the administration’s drilling proposal, which has stirred emotions and vocal opposition along South Carolina’s coast.

In addition to the municipalities’ suit, environmental groups are also suing to stop the issuance of permits for the use of seismic air guns.

McMaster, an ally of President Donald Trump, has said he has voiced the state’s opposition to drilling to the president.