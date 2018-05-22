WASHINGTON (AP) — The Defense Department has approved new restrictions for the use of cellphones and some other electronic devices in the Pentagon where classified information is present or discussed. But officials stopped far short of imposing an all-out ban.

A memo signed by a top Pentagon official and obtained by The Associated Press largely clarifies current procedures and calls for stricter adherence to long-held practices that require phones be left in storage containers outside secure areas where sensitive matters are discussed. It makes clear that mobile devices can still be used in common areas and other Pentagon offices if classified information is not present.

Fitness trackers that don’t have wireless or cellular technology or contain microphones aren’t covered by the memo, but will be addressed in a separate policy still being developed.