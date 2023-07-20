Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz celebrated beating Serbia’s Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon men’s singles final as Czech Republic’s Marketa Vondrousova triumphed in the women’s final.

People try to cool down as a heat wave hits Greece, Cyprus and other parts of Europe.

Spain prepares for a general election, as Kenyans protest against new taxes, and Russia’s war in Ukraine continues.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by Milan photographer Antonio Calanni.