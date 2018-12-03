BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina’s president is celebrating the successful hosting of the G-20 summit, but he says he’s ready for tough times ahead as the country confronts an economic crisis.
Macri told The Associated Press in an interview Monday that Argentina struck about $8 billion in investment deals with other nations on the sidelines of the summit — most focused on energy and infrastructure.
Argentina earlier obtained a record $56 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund.
But Macri said that Argentina has a long way to go in dealing with its economic crisis following a sharp depreciation of the Argentine currency that he called a “disaster.”
Most Read Business Stories
- Changes to Seattle's single-family zoning could improve housing picture, city report says
- AT&T's pay-per-view golf gaffe exposes weakness of online sports
- Metro Seattle home prices falling at fastest rate in U.S.
- Christmas lights start and end their lives in China, and could soon cost more
- High-tech Seattle cancer center wins reprieve as lenders take $135M loss
The peso has depreciated by about half this year and the country suffers one of the world’s highest inflation rates.