NEW YORK (AP) — The chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, in seeking to dispel “myths” about Obama-era “net neutrality” rules, has instead put out his own incomplete and misleading talking points.
Ajit Pai says internet providers had never blocked websites before the rules he’s trying to repeal took effect in 2015. But his statement was silent on apps and services. There are a few instances of broadband companies interfering with such services.
Iffy claims have come from the other side of the debate, too, such as the notion that federal regulators had never stepped in to make those providers change their service plans. The FCC was possibly on track to do so when the new administration stopped the investigation.
The debate is over rules that prevent companies from favoring certain websites and apps.
Most Read Stories
- ICE tracks down immigrant who spoke to media in SW Washington: ‘You are the one from the newspaper’
- UW to play in Fiesta Bowl against Penn State; Huskies No. 11 in final College Football Rankings
- Seattle Police Chief Kathleen O'Toole to step down at end of year
- Reports: Shohei Ohtani rules out Yankees, several other teams; Mariners considered a finalist
- Instant analysis | Three thoughts from the Seahawks' convincing 24-10 win over the Eagles