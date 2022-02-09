An explosion of small brewers in recent decades has done little to keep the beer market from concentrating with just two big companies in the U.S., prompting the Treasury Department to recommend greater scrutiny for any mergers and acquisitions in the industry.

The Department of Justice should reexamine the way it assesses combinations and regulators should to take a closer look at distribution practices that may seek to exclude smaller firms, the Treasury said in a 63-page report on the beer, wine and spirits industry.

It’s not that there’s a shortage of competitors: The report notes that more than 6,400 breweries operate in the U.S., up from a low of 89 in the late 1970s. Still, two brewers — Anheuser-Busch InBev and Molson Coors Beverage Co. — account for about 65% of the beer market, based on revenue. The study is part of a broader effort by the Biden administration aimed at increasing competition for the benefit of consumers.

The report reflected the administration’s “government-wide commitment to a fair and competitive economy,” Treasury spokesman John Rizzo said in a statement. The push was set in motion by an executive order signed in July.

The companies didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. The Beer Institute trade association released a statement saying it was “disappointed by the administration’s mischaracterization of the thriving American beer industry.”

Advertising

The group pointed to Bureau of Labor Statistics data showing that beer prices rose less than overall inflation in 2021. While the consumer price index jumped 7% last year, prices for beer, ale and other malt beverages consumed at home increased 2%, and by 3.9% away from home, according to the BLS.

Shelf space

Pointing a finger at other regulators, the report says, “some of the increased concentration may have resulted from the absence of consistent merger enforcement.”

It goes on to encourage the DOJ and the Federal Trade Commission to “apply particular skepticism to claims of efficiencies” when assessing mergers and in considering revisions to their merger guidelines.

The paper also presses the Treasury’s own Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau to do more to combat unfair and illegal distribution practices, like pay-for-play shelf-space agreements. It urges the bureau to “address complaints of under-enforcement, particularly as pertains to conduct by the larger members of the industry.”

Rizzo said the Treasury will release additional studies and recommendations, including on competition in the labor market and in the fintech sector.