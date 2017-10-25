INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Anthem Inc. (ANTM) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $746.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Indianapolis-based company said it had profit of $2.80. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.65 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.41 per share.

The health insurer posted revenue of $22.43 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $22.1 billion, which fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $22.13 billion.

Anthem expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.90 to $12 per share.

Anthem shares have climbed 36 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 57 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ANTM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ANTM