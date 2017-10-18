Anthem, one of the nation’s major health-insurance companies, is in the midst of a bitter legal battle with Express Scripts, its current pharmacy- benefits manager, over claims that Anthem has been overcharged.

Anthem, one of the nation’s major health-insurance companies, said Wednesday that it plans to start its own business to manage prescription-drug plans by partnering with CVS Health, the large pharmacy-benefit manager and drugstore chain.

The insurer said it will start the new business in 2020 after its contract with Express Scripts expires, estimating the savings from the new arrangement to be about $4 billion a year, the bulk of which it said would flow to customers in the form of lower drug costs.

As pharmaceutical costs soar, pharmacy-benefits managers, which serve as intermediaries between drug companies and the prescription plans, are coming under increasing criticism. The deals the managers strike with drug manufacturers are typically secret. The managers have come under fire for not doing enough to control drug costs.

The move also signals a potential shake-up in the industry among stand-alone pharmacy managers, now dominated by large companies like Express Scripts and CVS.

Before Anthem’s decision, UnitedHealth Group, another large insurer, already had its own benefits manager, OptumRx.

There are also reports that Amazon is interested in entering the business by acquiring another rival, and that would ramp up the competition.