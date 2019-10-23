INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Anthem’s third-quarter profit jumped 23%, and the Blue Cross-Blue Shield insurer raised its 2019 forecast after pulling in more people covered by Medicare Advantage and Medicaid.

Anthem now expects adjusted earnings to be greater than $19.40 per share for the year. That’s a dime higher than the forecast it made in July.

Analysts expect, on average, $19.35 per share, according to FactSet.

Indianapolis-based Anthem Inc. covers about 41 million people, mostly through employer-sponsored health plans. But it also saw its enrollment in Medicare Advantage plans, which are privately run versions of the government’s Medicare program, jump 21% to 1.2 million people in the quarter.

Its enrollment in state and federally run Medicaid programs rose 8% to 7.3 million.

Overall, Anthem’s net income climbed to $1.18 billion from $960 million. Earnings adjusted for one-time items came to $4.87 per share.

Excluding investment gains, operating revenue climbed 15% to $26.44 billion.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. Analysts expected, on average, earnings of $4.84 per share on $25.41 billion in revenue.

Anthem shares edged up $1.75 to $262 in premarket trading Wednesday.

The stock has dropped almost 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen roughly 6% in the last 12 months.

