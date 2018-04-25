INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Anthem Inc. (ANTM) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $1.31 billion.

The Indianapolis-based company said it had net income of $4.99 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $5.41 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.83 per share.

The health insurer posted revenue of $22.54 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $22.34 billion, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $22.53 billion.

Anthem shares have dropped slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 34 percent in the last 12 months.

