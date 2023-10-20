A Walgreens in Seattle’s Lake City neighborhood will shutter next month, joining scores of drugstore closures that are leaving communities with fewer pharmacy options.

The Walgreens store at 14352 Lake City Way N.E., which offers drive-thru service, will close Nov. 7, the company confirmed Thursday. Prescriptions will automatically transfer to the nearest Walgreens. The closest locations, in Northgate and Shoreline, are both 2.5 miles away.

Walgreens spokesperson Kris Lathan said the company is trying to retain affected workers at other nearby locations.

It is the first known local Walgreens closure in the Seattle area since the Illinois-based company said in June it would close 150 stores in the U.S. and 300 in the United Kingdom. Walgreens did not disclose the exact store locations. Last week, the pharmacy giant announced a cost-cutting strategy that involves shuttering unprofitable stores.

“When faced with the difficult decision to close a location, several factors are taken into account, including our existing footprint of stores, dynamics of the local market and changes in the buying habits of our patients and customers,” Lathan said about the Lake City closure.

Advertising

Lake City residents have a Bartell Drugs store just 1.2 miles away from the soon-to-close Walgreens. But with Bartell owner Rite Aid filing for bankruptcy Sunday, the future of this Bartell location remains uncertain.

A Rite Aid spokesperson said Wednesday there are no immediate plans to close the Lake City Bartell located at 3018 N.E. 125th St.

Following the bankruptcy announcement, filings showed Rite Aid plans to shed 7% of its store portfolio, or 154 stores, including 11 in Washington. The Lake City location wasn’t on the list.

If Rite Aid closes the Bartell location in the future, Lake City residents will be left with grocery store pharmacies including Fred Meyer, Safeway and QFC.

Walgreens said last week it plans to cut $1 billion in costs as part of a growth strategy from incoming CEO Tim Wentworth, who will take over the top job Monday.

Cost cutting includes store closures. The company plans to exit about five markets and 60 clinics in the coming fiscal year, John Driscoll, Walgreens president of U.S. health care, said last week.

Advertising

Aside from closures, Walgreens said it would alter store hours based on local market trends.

“These actions reduce expenses, but more importantly, they help focus our energy on the most important needs for the business and for our customers,” interim CEO Ginger Graham told investors last week.

The Walgreens shutter adds to the growing tally of drugstore closures in the Seattle area, which began to escalate earlier this year. Bartell Drugs closures, which started in September 2022, are likely to accelerate following Rite Aid’s bankruptcy — as are Rite Aid closures.

Store closures come at a time of worker discontent. Earlier this month, thousands of Walgreens pharmacy staff walked out across the U.S., alleging poor working conditions. Employees demanded that the company hire more pharmacy staff, establish mandatory training hours, offer payroll hour transparency and give advance notice when there are staff cuts.

Walgreens says it operated more than 8,700 drugstores in the U.S. as of Aug. 31. It is the second-largest pharmacy chain in the U.S., behind CVS, by market capitalization. As of Friday, Walgreens is worth $18.4 billion, while CVS is worth $88.7 billion.

The company’s health care and pharmacy businesses generated higher revenue while lower demand for coronavirus-related products reduced its retail sales, according to Walgreens’ fourth-quarter earnings reported last week. Still, sales increased 9.2% compared with the same period last year, and losses narrowed from $415 million to $180 million.