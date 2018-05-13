FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico county in the state’s Four Corners region is examining whether it should join other counties in suing pharmaceutical companies for the opioid crisis.

The Daily Times of Farmington reports San Juan County Commission unanimously approved hiring lawyers to investigate how much money the opioid epidemic has cost the county.

The commission says the county will likely file a lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies alleging they falsely advertised the products and did not disclose the addictive nature of the drugs.

County Attorney Doug Echols says opioid manufacturers used television advertisements for marketing and misrepresented the addictive nature to both doctors and patients.

Last year, the New Mexico Attorney General’s office filed a lawsuit against major manufacturers and distributors of prescription opioid medication for exacerbating the state’s drug addiction crisis.

