OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Another federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit targeting outdoors retailer L.L. Bean’s new limited-time return policy, this one in California.
District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers on Tuesday granted the Freeport, Maine-based retailer’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit while leaving an opening for the plaintiff to amend the complaint.
A federal judge in Chicago dismissed a similar lawsuit in June.
A lawyer for the California plaintiff argued customers paid a premium for L.L. Bean’s products because of its generous satisfaction guarantee, which had no time limit. But the judge expressed skepticism.
L.L. Bean’s products include showshoes and handcrafted waterproof boots. The company contends the lawsuits are without merit. It says going forward there’s a one-year limit for returns of most purchases.