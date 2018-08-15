Share story

By
The Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Another federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit targeting outdoors retailer L.L. Bean’s new limited-time return policy, this one in California.

District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers on Tuesday granted the Freeport, Maine-based retailer’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit while leaving an opening for the plaintiff to amend the complaint.

A federal judge in Chicago dismissed a similar lawsuit in June.

A lawyer for the California plaintiff argued customers paid a premium for L.L. Bean’s products because of its generous satisfaction guarantee, which had no time limit. But the judge expressed skepticism.

Most Read Business Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

L.L. Bean’s products include showshoes and handcrafted waterproof boots. The company contends the lawsuits are without merit. It says going forward there’s a one-year limit for returns of most purchases.

The Associated Press