OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Another federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit targeting outdoors retailer L.L. Bean’s new limited-time return policy, this one in California.
District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers on Tuesday granted the Freeport, Maine-based retailer’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit while leaving an opening for the plaintiff to amend the complaint.
A federal judge in Chicago dismissed a similar lawsuit in June.
A lawyer for the California plaintiff argued customers paid a premium for L.L. Bean’s products because of its generous satisfaction guarantee, which had no time limit. But the judge expressed skepticism.
Most Read Business Stories
- Washington state no longer has the nation’s fastest-climbing home prices
- Google expanding again in Seattle, with new tower next to Amazon
- Trump’s trade spat is rattling China’s leaders and economy
- Boeing's monthly 737 deliveries tumble to lowest since 2012 on factory jam
- We're seeing the biggest threats to the economic expansion in years | Jon Talton
L.L. Bean’s products include showshoes and handcrafted waterproof boots. The company contends the lawsuits are without merit. It says going forward there’s a one-year limit for returns of most purchases.