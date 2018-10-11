ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Anchorage airport officials say they are looking into building a warehouse to allow for air cargo to be stored on-site.

Alaska’s Energy Desk reports the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport issued a formal invitation to companies Thursday, seeking ideas for constructing and operating a quick cargo center.

Airport manager Jim Szczesniak says the facility would allow cargo carriers to “store stuff on a quick basis to keep things out of the elements and secure.”

The warehouse would be situated near the cargo plane parking area, and it could house offices for shipping companies.

Szczesniak says construction of the facility might be supported by the Alaska Economic Development and Export Authority.

The airport is seeking responses by mid-December.

