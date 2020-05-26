SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Anaplan Inc. (PLAN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $39.6 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 10 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 14 cents per share.

The software developer posted revenue of $103.8 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, Anaplan said it expects revenue in the range of $103 million to $104 million.

Anaplan shares have fallen almost 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 34% in the last 12 months.

_____

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PLAN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PLAN

___

This story has been updated to correct that the company’s current quarter ends in July, not August.