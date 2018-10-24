TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The maker of an expensive cholesterol drug is slashing the list price, which should make it more affordable for patients.
Amgen Inc. said Wednesday it is immediately cutting the price of Repatha by 60 percent, from about $14,000 to $5,850 per year.
The move could help boost Amgen’s share in the U.S. market. The reduction comes after rivals Sanofi and Regeneron cut the price of their similar cholesterol medication, Praluent, in May.
Amgen CEO Robert Bradway says the price cut will particularly help Medicare beneficiaries. Many now face out-of-pocket costs of $370 per month. That will drop to $25 to $150 per month, depending on their specific prescription plan.
Most Read Business Stories
- So many people are buying Mega Millions tickets that unique number combinations are shrinking
- Goldman Sachs buying Seattle's historic Smith Tower
- IPhone XR: The best $250 you ever saved on a new phone
- Tableau pledges to donate $100M to help health, human-rights groups
- Amazon officials pitched their facial recognition software to ICE
Repatha and Praluent are prescribed to reduce risk of heart attack and stroke.