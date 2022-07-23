WASHINGTON — In September, the lighting factory in Logan, Ohio, where Jeff Ogg has clocked in nearly every day for the past 37 years will shut its doors, driven out of business by a shift from fluorescent lighting toward LED technology that is often made cheaply in China.

At 57, Ogg is not yet ready to retire. But when he applied to a national retraining program that helps workers who have lost their jobs to foreign competition, he was dismayed to see his application rejected. A follow-up request for reconsideration was immediately denied.

The program that Ogg looked to for help, known as Trade Adjustment Assistance, has for the past 60 years been the U.S.’ main antidote to the pressures that globalization has unleashed on its workers. More than 5 million workers have participated in the program.

But a lack of congressional funding has put the program in jeopardy. Trade assistance was officially terminated July 1, although it continues to temporarily serve current enrollees. Unless Congress approves new money for the $700 million program, it will cease to exist entirely.

Established in 1962, trade assistance was intended to help workers whose factory and other jobs were increasingly moving overseas as companies chased cheap labor outside the United States. It provides services like subsidies for retraining, job search assistance, health coverage tax credits and allowances for relocation.

But the benefits have been gradually scaled back given a lack of funding, including limiting who qualifies for assistance. A year ago, the program was restricted to workers who make goods, even though jobs in services have also undergone a wave of offshoring as companies set up call centers and accounting departments overseas. In addition, only those whose jobs shifted to countries that have a free-trade agreement with the United States — like Canada and Mexico, but not China — were eligible for assistance.

Advertising

On July 1, the program stopped reviewing new applications and appeals from workers whose applications have been rejected, and it will be phased out.

While often criticized as inefficient and bureaucratic, the program has been the country’s primary answer to trade competition for decades. Its disappearance may leave thousands of workers without critical support as they seek new jobs. In 2021, the Department of Labor certified 801 petitions for trade adjustment assistance from various workplaces, covering an estimated 107,454 U.S. workers.

The decision over whether to reauthorize the program has become a casualty of an intense fight in Congress over what to include in a sprawling bill aimed at making the United States more competitive with China. The centerpiece of the legislation is $52 billion in funding for semiconductor manufacturing in the United States, but lawmakers have been clashing about whether to include other provisions related to trade, such as funding for worker retraining.

House Democrats had proposed including other trade provisions as well, including measures to increase scrutiny on investments that might send U.S. technology overseas and eliminate tariff exemptions for small-value goods imported from China.

On Tuesday, the Senate voted to advance a smaller legislative package that includes funding for the chips industry and broader research and development but lacks funding for Trade Adjustment Assistance or other trade-related measures. The chips legislation will still require further approval in both the House and Senate.

Supporters of Trade Adjustment Assistance say that they will not stop pushing for its reauthorization and that funding for the program could still be included in other legislation.

Advertising

Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, blamed Republican lawmakers for “holding TAA hostage” and said he would continue fighting to reauthorize the program.

“They have sold out American manufacturing over and over by voting for trade deals and tax policy that send jobs overseas, and continue to block investments to empower workers who lose their jobs because of those bad trade deals,” Brown said in emailed remarks. “TAA serves workers — like those in Logan, Ohio — who have their lives upended through no fault of their own.”

Some academic research has found benefits for those who enrolled in the program. Workers gave up about $10,000 in income while training, but 10 years later, they had about $50,000 higher cumulative earnings than those who did not retrain, according to research from 2018 by Benjamin Hyman, an economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Still, those relative gains decayed over time, Hyman’s research shows. After 10 years, the incomes of those who received assistance and those who did not were the same — perhaps because the jobs that workers in TAA trained for had also become obsolete as a result of automation and trade competition. Yet Hyman concluded that earnings returns from the program “may be larger and more effective than previously thought.”

The program fell victim to concerns over its expense and efficiency, as well as what was left out of the broader package of trade legislation. In the past, the funding for the program was coupled with something called Trade Promotion Authority, which streamlined the process for congressional approval of U.S. trade agreements.

The combination of Trade Promotion Authority and Trade Adjustment Assistance was a political formula that worked for decades, said Edward Alden, a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations. Presidents promised businesses more access to foreign markets, and they made commitments to providing labor unions and their supporters with compensation if jobs were lost in the process.

Advertising

But American views on trade have turned more negative in recent years as China began dominating global industries and as income inequality widened. Democrats have grown so disillusioned with the effects of global trade and split over its benefits that the Biden administration has declined to push for new pacts.

Before writing any new trade deals, President Joe Biden said he would first focus on boosting the U.S.’ competitiveness, including by investing in infrastructure, clean energy, and research and development. And when Trade Promotion Authority expired last year, Biden administration officials did not lobby Congress to reauthorize it.

Some Republicans are balking at reapproving Trade Adjustment Assistance when the president shows little intention to open up new overseas business opportunities through trade agreements.

“America’s on the sidelines right now on trade, and President Biden’s moratorium on new trade agreements seems firm,” Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, told reporters late last month. “There would have to be a much stronger, ironclad commitment to resuming American leadership in trade to even begin this discussion on extending TAA.”