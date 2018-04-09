WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The Massachusetts Port Authority and American Airlines say the airline will soon offers daily flights between Philadelphia and Worcester Regional Airport in Massachusetts.
The flights to Philadelphia International Airport announced Monday are scheduled to start in October. One flight will depart Philadelphia at 8 a.m. and arrives in Worcester at 9:05 a.m. Another flight will leave Worcester at 9:30 a.m. and land at 10:39 a.m.
Worcester is about 40 miles west of Boston.
The announcement comes after a $30 million investment in a new instrument landing system at Worcester that allows for landings in low visibility weather conditions.
Massport CEO Thomas Glynn said the connection to Philadelphia “is a clear dividend of that investment.”
The only other commercial airline offering flights out of Worcester is JetBlue, which has daily flights to Florida.