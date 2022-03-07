NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:
Cornerstone Building Brands Inc., up $2.79 to $24.10.
The construction materials supplier is being bought affiliates of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice for about $5.8 billion.
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., up $5.53 to $21.71.
Billionaire Ryan Cohen’s investment firm has taken a large stake in the home goods retailer and is recommending a sale.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc., up 49 cents to $116.64.
The mining company’s fourth-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.
Occidental Petroleum Corp., down 77 cents to $55.38.
Carl Icahn has reportedly sold his remaining stake in the energy company.
Ciena Corp., down $7.18 to $58.76.
The developer of high-speed networking technology reported weak fiscal first-quarter revenue.
American Express Co., down $13.82 to $159.13.
Major credit card issuers suspended their operations in Russia.
Exxon Mobil Corp., up $3.03 to $87.12.
Oil prices continued to rise amid Russia’s war on Ukraine.
Freeport McMoRan Inc., down $2.96 to $47.15. Copper prices fell and weighed down the mining company’s stock.