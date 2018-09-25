FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines is expanding its inflight food options with the addition of a light and healthy Mediterranean menu.
The world’s largest carrier on Monday announced an agreement with the restaurant chain Zoe’s Kitchen.
American, which is based in Fort Worth, Texas, says the new Zoe’s Kitchen menu will be sold on most domestic flights longer than three hours beginning Dec. 1. Options will include hummus topped with olives, a turkey sandwich with specialty cheese and crunchy Mediterranean slaw, and a chicken wrap with roasted tomatoes, arugula and artichokes.
American currently serves cookies and mini pretzels for free during flights over 250 miles (400 kilometers). Sandwiches, wraps and snack boxes are also available for sale on most domestic flights.
