FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Airline stocks are falling as American Airlines says fourth-quarter revenue and full-year profit will be lighter than expected.
American’s stock fell 10.9 percent before partially recovering.
American said Thursday that revenue for each seat flown one mile, a measure of pricing power, will rise about 1.5 percent over the previous fourth quarter. That’s about 1 percentage point less than American had been forecasting.
Added to recent comments by Delta, American’s report raises concern among investors that airlines are discounting too many seats because of cheaper fuel.
Most Read Business Stories
- Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos to end marriage that saw Amazon soar
- Alaska Airlines flight diversion leads to a 30-hour nightmare for passengers WATCH
- Russia gets 30 WW II-era battle tanks from Laos
- Microsoft software engineers try some new tools at work (and rip out the side of a building) VIEW
- Community celebration in honor of Blake Nordstrom to be held Saturday WATCH
American is cutting its estimate of 2018 earnings per share to between $4.40 and $4.60, down from its earlier forecast of $4.50 to $5 per share.
In late-morning trading, shares of American Airlines Group Inc. were down $2.72, or 8.1 percent, to $30.70.