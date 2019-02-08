LONDON (AP) — Police say an American Airlines pilot has been arrested at Britain’s Manchester Airport on suspicion of being drunk.
The Greater Manchester Police force said Friday that police “received a report that an airline pilot may have been under the influence of alcohol” at the airport in northwestern England on Thursday morning. Officers arrested a 62-year-old man on suspicion of performing an aviation function while over the prescribed alcohol limit.
Police say the man, whose name was not released, has been bailed pending further inquiries.
American Airlines confirmed that a member of its air crew was detained at the airport Thursday. It says the flight, AA735 to Philadelphia, was canceled and passengers rebooked on other flights.
The airline says it is “fully cooperating with local law enforcement” over the incident.