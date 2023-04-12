NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:
Emerson Electric Co., down 80 cents to $83.64.
The maker of process control systems, valves and analytical instruments is buying National Instruments.
Triton International Ltd., up $20.33 to $83.34.
The shipping container lessor is being bought by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.
American Airlines Group Inc., down $1.32 to $13.
Investors were disappointed by the airline’s latest quarterly earnings forecast.
Chart Industries Inc., up $13.62 to $126.02.
The energy equipment maker gave investors an encouraging business update.
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc., down $1.48 to $23.51.
The biopharmaceutical company announced a debt offering of $200 million.
Theratechnologies Inc., down 3 cents to 78 cents.
The metabolic disorder drug company reported a bigger first-quarter loss than analysts’ expected.
National CineMedia Inc., up 24 cents to 44 cents.
The theater advertising company filed for bankruptcy protection.
Pioneer Natural Resources Co., up $4.71 to $225.10.
Several energy companies gained ground along with rising oil prices.