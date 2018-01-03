DALLAS (AP) — The CEO of American Airlines just raised $19.2 million by selling some of his shares.
Doug Parker still has stock worth $88.1 million at the current price.
American disclosed the sale in a regulatory filing Wednesday. Parker cleared nearly $11.8 million after withholding taxes, according to the filing.
A company spokesman said Parker exercised stock rights granted in 2008 by US Airways, which merged with American in 2009. The rights were due to expire in April.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawks free agents: An early look at who may stay and who may go
- Straightening of curve at Amtrak derailment site in Dupont had not been state priority
- Man banned from Alaska Air after alleged harassment
- Dedicated Lacey firefighter, dead at 40, was passionate role model for girls
- Boeing unveils drone capable of landing on aircraft carrier, as Navy competition heats up
Parker stopped drawing a salary in 2015 to take more of his compensation in stock.
American Airlines Group Inc. earned nearly $2.7 billion in 2016. It will report 2017 results this month.
Last year Parker declared that the company would never suffer another money-losing year because of changes in the formerly boom-and-bust airline industry.