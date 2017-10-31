DALLAS (AP) — American Airlines says its CEO had a positive meeting with leaders of the NAACP and a Women’s March activist who accused the airline of racial discrimination in kicking her off a flight.
The airline said Tuesday that CEO Doug Parker and a senior vice president met with NAACP President Derrick Johnson, activist Tamika Mallory and others in Washington.
American says it hopes to keep the dialogue going.
The NAACP and a spokeswoman for Mallory did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The civil-rights group issued what it called a travel advisory this month to warn African-Americans that they could face discriminatory treatment while traveling on American. It cited four examples, including Mallory, who was booted from an Oct. 15 flight in Miami after a dispute over her seat.