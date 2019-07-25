FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines Group Inc. on Thursday reported second quarter profit of $662 million.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had net income of $1.49 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.82 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.77 per share.

The world’s largest airline posted revenue of $11.96 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

American Airlines expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.50 to $6 per share.

American Airlines shares have increased nearly 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen nearly 8% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AAL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AAL