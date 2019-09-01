(Bloomberg) — American Airlines Group Inc. is removing the Boeing Co. 737 Max from its schedule for another month, forcing the cancellation of 140 daily flights through Dec. 3, as the carrier awaits U.S. regulatory approval to operate the grounded plane.

The airline “remains confident that impending software updates to the Boeing 737 Max, along with the new training elements Boeing is developing in coordination with our union partners, will lead to re-certification of the aircraft this year,” American said in a statement Sunday.

American announced its decision two days after United Airlines Holdings Inc. pulled the Max from flight plans until Dec. 19. Southwest Airlines Co., the largest operator of the Max, has taken the aircraft out of its schedule through Jan. 5.

The Max, Boeing’s best-selling jet, has been grounded worldwide since March 13, following two crashes within five months that killed 346 people.

