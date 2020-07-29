Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos and the CEOs of three other big U.S. technology giants came under rapid-fire interrogation from lawmakers who accused the companies of using their power to squash rivals and thwart competition.

Amazon, Alphabet’s Google, Facebook and Apple were criticized at a House hearing Wednesday for the power they wield over digital markets; Amazon’s leverage over third-party sellers; Google’s control over internet search; Apple’s power over apps; and Facebook’s acquisition of rivals.

Bezos and the other chief executives — Alphabet’s Sundar Pichai, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Apple’s Tim Cook — testified before the House antitrust committee as it nears the end of a yearlong investigation of competition problems in the industry.

The hearing marks an escalation of antitrust scrutiny in the sector, with the internet platforms — which have a combined value of nearly $5 trillion — already under investigation by two federal agencies as well as states across the country. The testimony and documents elicited by the panel could also be used to inform those inquiries.

At the start of the hearing, Zuckerberg, Pichai and Cook drew the toughest questioning from lawmakers, while Bezos wasn’t asked anything, though that could have been because of a technical issue with his feed. Wednesday’s session is the first time Bezos has testified before Congress and the hearing marks the first time all four tech leaders have appeared together.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, questioned Bezos about Amazon’s use of data about third-party sales to compete against those vendors. Bezos said the company has a policy against using seller-specific data to aid its private-label business, but “can’t guarantee the policy has never been violated.”

“You have access to data that far exceeds the sellers on your platform with whom you compete,” Jayapal said. “You can set the rules of the game for your competitors but not actually follow these same rules for yourself.” Media reports found that policy had been violated.

This report will be updated.