The cuts are slated to eliminate marketers, graphic designers, creative coordinators and store graphic artists located in the Austin-based organic grocer's stores and regional offices, a person familiar with the plan said.

Amazon-owned Whole Foods Market is laying off employees in its regional marketing teams, according to a person familiar with the plans.

The cuts are slated to eliminate marketers, graphic designers, creative coordinators and store graphic artists located in the Austin-based organic grocer’s stores and regional offices, the person said.

Employees were informed of the layoff during a conference call Thursday. Business Insider, which reported on the cuts earlier Friday, obtained a recording of the call.

“While we continue to grow in many areas, we recently determined a need to better align staffing,” Whole Foods spokesperson Robin Kelly said in an emailed statement, confirming layoffs but not where they fell. “This decision was not made lightly, and we are working closely with impacted Team Members to help them find new roles within the company.”

Its unclear how many jobs are being cut.

Seattle-based Amazon sealed the $13.5 billion purchase of the grocer in August.