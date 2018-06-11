Whole Foods stores in 10 states will start offering discounts to Amazon Prime members this week, the latest integration of the organic grocer into the Seattle retail giant's operations.

The tie-in offers members of the $119-a-year membership program 10 percent off sale items in Whole Foods stores, as well as other discounts that can vary week-to-week. The program launched with a pilot in Florida stores in May, expanded a few weeks later, and as of this week will be active in 23 states, including Washington, Oregon and Idaho.

Amazon sealed its $13.5 billion purchase of the organic grocer in August, and moved quickly to integrate Whole Foods stores with broader Amazon initiatives. Select stores now hold Amazon locker delivery points and kiosks selling Amazon-built electronics. The company also delivers groceries from Whole Foods stores in select markets.